NDC will have a flagbearer by 2018—Asiedu Nketia

The National Democratic Congress will elect its presidential candidate for the 2020 elections by the close of 2018.

Party General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the NDC Constitution stipulates that a flagbearer should be elected two years ahead of elections when the party is in opposition.

“By the close of next year, which is 2018, our presidential candidate for the 2020 presidential elections, would have been elected.

“Our constitution instructs us to do so, and that is exactly what we will do,” he said.

The NDC was massively floored in the 2016 elections by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with the gap of over one million votes, defeating the party’s candidate, John Mahama, who was then the sitting President.

Mr John Mahama has not officially announced his candidature for the party’s flagbearership race, but there are strong indications that he is going to be in the contest.

Other likely faces in the race are Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Trade and Industry Minister; Sylvester Mensah, former Presidential Staffer; Joshua Alabi, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Board Chairman, among others, who are all lacing their boots to challenge Mr Mahama for the slot. –myjoyonline.com