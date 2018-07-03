NDC urged to work towards election 2020 victory

Alhaji Mahmoud Amadu, the newly elected Chairman of the Anyaa-Sowutuom branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has appealed to party members to unite and work hard towards victory in the next general election in 2020.

He explained that his team of executives would work tirelessly to help the party to recapture power in the 2020 elections, adding that, the future and destiny of the NDC party in the constituency lay in the hands of the party members.

Alhaji Amadu, who made the appeal in his victory speech at the end of the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency primaries in Accra, expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him.

He promised to work hard with his executives to enable the party to snatch the parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the 2020 general election and also to increase the party’s presidential votes.

Other constituency executives elected alongside Alhaji Amadu to steer affairs of the party for the next four years include, Kwasi Arhin, Vice Chairman; Edem Asamoa, Secretary; Jacob Fianu, Deputy Secretary; Abdul Karim, Organiser and Samuel Odarquaye Lamptey, Deputy Organiser.

The rest are Vincent Yengbe, Youth Organiser; Prince Osumanu Lamptey; Deputy Youth Organiser; Mawuli Kofi Kpodo, Communications Officer; Ralph Apetorgbor, Deputy Communications Officer; Dorcas Ofosu, Women’s Organiser; Hajia Mariam Zakari, Deputy Women’s Organiser; Emmanuel Allotey, Treasurer and Sarah Attipoe, Deputy Treasurer.

Eight executive members, who were also elected include, Alhaji Baba Sani, Nicholas Cudjoe, Lucy Foli, FiaKofi James Ocloo, Alhaji Musah Nartey, Thomas Vanderpuije, Cephas Doe and Victor Komla Ahianu.

Mustapha Abubakar, Greater Accra Regional Representative of the NDC, thanked the contestants for the orderly and peaceful manner they conducted themselves and advised the winners to work with the other aspirants who lost, in order to recapture power in 2020.

George Sisu, the Ga Central Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission and his team supervised the elections, which was contested by a total of 46 candidates. -GNA