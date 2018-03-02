NDC tried to destroy my career – Maame Dokono

Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of deliberately attempting to destroy her business as well as her career.

According to her, the NDC wanted to destroy her career because of her decision to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was after contesting as a parliamentary candidate in the Nyafuman Constituency in the Birim North District on the ticket of the NPP.

Ms Omaboe who won a case of negligence brought against her orphanage for the sodomy of a six-month-old baby in an interview yesterday noted that the whole incident was orchestrated by the NDC.

She dismissed claims that she was running the orphanage without a licence.

“It was very political. I had a licence but I had not renewed it. It was not illegal because I was operating the orphanage and they were bringing the children to me.

“Why should they bring the children to me if they knew it was illegal, most of the children were even taken to orphanages that were not registered.

“I had registered a non-governmental organisation and every year I had to go and renew it, that is what I knew and I decided to use my house as a shelter.

“It was not even meant for children alone, it was meant for women and men who were distressed and the social welfare knew about it and Osu Children’s Home also knew about it.”

Ms Omaboe who had become a household name from acting, presenting TV and radio programmes said movie producers and directors even failed to cast her in movies because they were skeptical people especially NDC members would buy the movies.

The multi-skilled 71-year-old failed politician, however, said she does not regret venturing into politics.

According to Maame Dokono, her passion to help the vulnerable and poor was her motivation to dabble in politics, even though she failed to become a Member of Parliament.

Peace and Love Orphanage has now been converted into a school still being operated by Maame Dokono.

Maame Dokono has six children – one is a medical doctor in the U.S and one works with the World Bank.

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe popularly known as Maame Dokono further revealed that the national chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Kofi Portuphy and former head of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Sylvester Mensah were her acting colleagues when she was honing her skills in the industry.

According to Ms. Omaboe, Mr Portuphy was her close friend until he started gaining prominence in politics.

“We started acting with people like Kofi Portuphy and Sylvester Mensah. Kofi and I were very close friends. He often acted as my boyfriend on stage. We separated when Kofi started becoming a big man in politics. We used to be very good friends, our group was known as Talent.

