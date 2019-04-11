NDC tells NPP: Stop storytelling

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised government to focus on improving the lives of Ghanaians as it promised and desist from “storytelling” to cover its failures.

According to the NDC, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has worsened the state of the economy and collapsed businesses through its ill policies and poor implementation.

At a press conference in Accra, Sammy Gyamfi, Head of Communications, NDC, accused Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of engaging in intellectual dishonesty even though Ghanaians were experiencing difficult living conditions.

“As the head of government’s Economic Management Team, we know Dr Bawumia is aware the plight of Ghanaians has worsened since they assumed power. Prices of food stuff have increased abnormally and this is corroborated by a media report last week. For him to say all the things he said at the Town Hall Meeting held last week was an intellectual dishonesty,” he stated.

The press conference was in response to claims by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, last Sunday, that the NDC only comes to power to destroy good initiatives by NPP governments.

The NPP, Mr Gyamfi noted, was engaged in peddling falsehood about the economy, just as they did in opposition saying that “the NPP must know they are in power to improve the lives of Ghanaians and not over-burden them with talks and figures”.

Describing the government as “clueless on the management of the economy,” Mr Gyamfi stated that it was time the NPP listened to Ghanaians and work towards alleviating concerns that was gradually crippling the country.

“The policies by President Akufo-Addo and his team have woefully failed Ghanaians. We are at the stage where businesses and Ghanaians as a whole are suffering. This is not an NDC conclusion. This is what Ghanaians are saying. We are only stating what it is currently in our country,” the head of Communications posited.

The poor record of the NPP, Mr Gyamfi pointed out, “cannot be compared to the achievement of former President John Mahama, who through his policies and vision, pursued investments in the oil and gas sector which accrued to government petroleum revenue of more than GH¢3 billion in 2018 from GH¢900 million in 2016”.

Citing corrupt cases by government appointees who were prosecuted and some imprisoned during the Mahama-led administration, he insisted that former President Mahama’s corruption fight was impeccable and must be emulated by the NPP government.

