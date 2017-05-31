NDC strategises to win 2020 elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that it is in a hurry to take back political power which it lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) through what the party described as ’deceit and lies’.

According to the party, the ruling government’s performance, since it took power in January this year, has been a disaster, a clear indication that the NDC must position itself to regain power in 2020.

As part of the journey to regain power, the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Mr Koku Anyidoho, said: “We have begun the journey to recapture power with the rebuilding of working and policy documents.”

This was at the end of a three-day communications and gender policy workshop, which was on the theme: ‘Unity, stability and development’ and sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Elmina in the Central Region.

Mr. Anyidoho said: “We can’t continue to do things in adhoc manner after 25 years of existence.”

He said it was critical that the party put in place a water-tight document that would serve as a source of direction towards its growth.

“With the support of the UNDP, we are formulating policies on communications and gender which would help in restructuring from the base to the top of the party’s hierarchy,” he stressed.

On why the party leadership decided to embark on this voyage when the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee had not completed its job, the Deputy General Secretary explained, “We don’t want to go to bed, administratively, as functional executives, we have to ensure the party structures keep functioning.”

Mr. Anyidoho pointed out that the programme being undertaken by the functional executives of the party would not interfere with the work of the Prof. Botchwey Committee since the party’s mandate differs from the committee’s.

Commenting on the infractions of the ruling party, Mr Anyidoho said: “The failure of the NPP will not be our automatic success, we need to craft our own strategies to wrest power in 2020.”

The Communications Officer of the party, Mr Solomon Nkansah, said the party had achieved a lot during its tenure, adding that “although the NPP is attempting to fulfil its manifesto promises, those efforts would not match what we achieved during our tenure”.

A vice chairperson of the party, Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu, who led the team of executives, said it was crucial that the issues of women were highly considered in the effort to consolidate the nation’s burgeoning democracy.

The National Women’s Organiser of the party, Hajia Zinab Joyce Mahama, expressed confidence that the policy would capture women in all facets of the economy, when the document was completed. –peacefmonline.com