NDC shakes NPP stronghold with unity walk

Dozens of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, on Saturday joined leadership of the party, as they took their turn in the party’s Unity Walk event which has been successfully executed in six other regions.

The walk which has become a part of the NDC’s strategies in rallying party members together and in the process restructure their support system, and sensitise their members to reinforce their faith and beliefs in the party.

The four-hour event under the theme, ‘Mobilisation of the grassroots: A shared responsibility’, saw former President John Dramani Mahama and other key party leaders mount the stage to speak about some activities they may not agree with, in the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Addressing an excited crowd of NDC supporters in the local dialect (Twi), the former President expressed great satisfaction at the turnout and adjudged their numbers the most the party has achieved since the Unity Walk project begun.

“Ashanti Kingdom we thank you. Ashanti Region we thank you. As earlier said, this place together with the other eight places we have been to for unity walks, truthfully I have never seen such a huge crowd.

“We will have been going from here to the Volta Region for the next walk but they insisted they wanted to be the last to embark on the exercise because they want to beat all the other regions by recording the best turnup, but looking at the number of people here, I think it might be difficult,” he stated.

The Ashanti Region for years has been considered as the NPP stronghold in the country but the huge numbers at the NDC unity walk perhaps may be something NPP leaders would find worth worrying about.

Former President Mahama mocked the government saying it has let Ghanaians down by its unfulfilled election promises.

According to him, the government had failed to deliver on its election campaign promise of creating jobs, stabilising the economy and social intervention programmes to lift the people out of poverty.

“What has become of the many factories and jobs they promised to give Ghanaians, bringing inflation down and also providing each constituency $Imillion, maybe, they are only buying time to deceive us again,” Mr Mahama quipped.

Speaking at a rally after the walk at Asawasi in the Asokore-Mampong municipality, he told the gathering that the government could not continue to deceive the people.

This formed part of efforts to promote unity and peace, following the party’s humiliating defeat in the 2016 general election.

Messrs Kofi Portuphy, National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, and some former Ministers of State and Members of Parliament (MPs) participated in the walk.

The leaders took turns to address the supporters on the state of the economy and developments in the NDC.

Mr Portuphy appealed to the rank and file of the party to bury their differences and work together to return the party to power.

Mr Nketia said the NDC had taken steps to strengthen the party’s internal structures in order to wrest power from the NPP in 2020.

He cautioned Ghanaians President Nana Akufo-Addo was making attempts to kowtow to international pressure to impose homosexuality and lesbianism on the country.