NDC postpones elections in 16 constituencies

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), will this weekend go to the polls to elect constituency executives in all but 16 constituencies across the country.

This is because the constituencies have filed various petitions against the electoral process.

The party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in an interview said the Anlo constituency, which is among the constituencies where the polls will not be held, had to request for the postponement of its election due to a funeral of a local chief.

“We held a final meeting to try and take stock of the petitions to see whether the way was clear for Saturday’s elections.

“We ended up concluding that in the case of 16 constituencies, the elections could not be held.

“They were 15 constituencies, but the 16th constituency is Anlo where they are ready for the election, but for a local funeral involving a very important chief, the constituency itself brought a request for postponement.

“In the cast of the 15 constituencies, there are various petitions at various stages of hearing, and so we didn’t think that it was appropriate to ignore those petitions and proceed with the elections,” Mr Nketia noted.

An earlier statement by the NDC said the election would also be suspended in areas where constituency executives fail to transfer to the national headquarters all dues paid by members.

Constituencies whose elections were suspended pending the resolutions of petitions include; Ningo Prampram, La-dadekotopon, Amasaman and Ayawaso West Wuogon, all in the Greater Accra Region.

In the Eastern Region, elections will not be held at Afram Plains South, Akropong, Abuakwa North and Fanteakwa North constituencies.

The elections will also not come off at Manhyia North and Subin constituencies in the Ashanti Region, while Amenfi East constituency in the Western Region will also not hold its election this weekend.

Nandom and Bolga Central constituencies in the Upper West and Upper East regions respectively will also not hold their elections this weekend, while elections at Kpandai and Savelugu in the Northern Region and Ho West in the Volta Region are put on hold until their petitions are resolved.

Meanwhile, the election in the Anlo constituency is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th June, 2018.

Elected executives will serve a four-year mandate –citinewsroom.com