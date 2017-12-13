NDC optimistic of recapturing power in 2020

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed optimism that it would recapture power in the upcoming 2020 elections.

The party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) drawn from constituencies in the Northern and the Upper East Regions expressed the optimism during the swearing-in of new officers of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) of NDC Bolgatanga Polytechnic chapter at Sumbrungu, near Bolgatanga.

They cited NPP government’s flagships programmes such as the ‘One Village, One Dam’; ‘One District, One Factory’; ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ and ‘Free Senior High School’ policies are not feasible to implement.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu stated that apart from most of the flagship programmes not being feasible to implement, the government had not gotten the resources to implement those policies.

“Since the coming into power of the NPP government it has not implemented the ‘One Village, One Dam’; ‘One District One Factory’ policy in the country particularly in this part of the country as it promised.

“When we were in power the NPP accused us of spending lavishly on laudable projects such as the Tamale airport, road infrastructure, the ports and the railway.

“They also accused us of borrowing too much for development projects and indicated that the country has much resource. What are we seeing today? They are now going around the globe with cup in hand looking for more borrowing.

“No government has brought much development to the country more than the NDC,” Mr Iddrisu noted and mentioned educational, health and road infrastructure executed under the NDC government as some of the massive infrastructure executed.

Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North, mentioned the Rural Electrification Project and the Tamale Airport which were executed in the Northern parts of the country as some of laudable projects which had contributed to the economic growth of the area.

Isaac Adongo, MP for the Bolgatanga Central, noted that although theoretically the NPP government had good economic policies in place they were not practicable to implement on the ground to help contribute to the growth of the economy.

Dr. Dominic Ayine, MP for Bolgatanga East, called on party supporters to put behind what happened in the 2016 elections and focus to recapture power in the 2020 elections.

By Times Reporter, Sumbrungu