NDC not against ROPAL—Kofi Adams

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has stated that the party is not against Ghanaians outside the country being allowed to vote in national elections, contrary to suggestions the party was opposed to it.

According to him, such claims were being made against the party by opponents who only wanted to exploit the situation for political gain.

Kofi Adams intimated that the NDC has been committed to ensuring that all Ghanaians everywhere are able to exercise their franchise since the ROPAL was passed in 2006.

“I’ve heard many persons say the NDC don’t want people to exercise their rights, that’s vintage from our opponents and that’s what they are good at.

“When they have a challenge, they feel that the NDC’s will be their punching bag and the NDC has always been committed to every Ghanaian living everywhere exercising a right to vote.

“That right must be exercised in an organised manner that will not create a chaotic situation, that’s why the NDC has never been opposed to Ghanaians whether they are resident in Europe, in America or Togo or Benin or Nigeria from coming home since the amendments of our laws to allow them to register and vote.

“That is why every time the NDC has been in power, we’ve never had our borders being closed for purposes of elections, we keep them open,” Mr Adams noted.

The Accra High Court on Monday ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to implement the representation of the People Amendment Law which was passed in 2006 to empower eligible Ghanaians outside the country to vote in national elections.

The law, has however not been implemented by successive governments, leaving many Ghanaians abroad disenfranchised.

The EC had argued that, its failure not to allow Ghanaians outside the country cast their ballots during national elections was due tologistical and financial constraints.

Mr Adams had also earlier suggested the implementation of the law could compound the challenges parties face when monitoring the processes at election centres.

However, a former Director of Elections at the EC, Albert Arhin, insisted that Commission is capable of implementing the ROPAL as ordered by the court.

“It is long overdue for the Electoral Commission to embrace the opportunity of extending voting to citizens outside the country.

“In other African countries, their Electoral Commission is doing it and I think that our Electoral Commission has developed into a state where we should be able to do a thing like this,” Mr. Arhin stated. -citifmonline.com