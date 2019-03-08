NDC national chairman reports to CID again

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the national chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, Accra, as part of investigations into an alleged leaked tape.

He was on Monday granted police enquiry bail of 400,000 with two sureties after five hours of grilling at the CID and asked to report yesterday, March 7, for further investigations.

The Deputy Director-General of the CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Tweneboah, confirmed that Mr Ofosu Ampofo reported to the CID to the Ghanaian Times, stating that it was part of police investigations into the case.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo had since denied the alleged audiotape, indicating that it had been doctored, and was thus invited by the CID to assist in investigations into the said leaked audiotape, allegedly containing his voice during a meeting with party communicators recently.

In the alleged leaked tape, the NDC chairman at a meeting with party communicators, allegedly said, “We are going to take her (EC boss) to the cleaners”.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo at a meeting, which took place after the bloody Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections allegedly said, “As for the EC Chair, we must wage a relentless war against her, she doesn’t want to see my face, we will go after her, but we will not go after them face-to- face, we have to use tactical operation to make life very uncomfortable for the them.”

He was reportedly charged with four counts of conspiracy to cause harm, threat of harm, rioting and assaulting a public officer.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo first arrived last Monday in the company of NDC legal team and party executives, who were there to show solidarity, after failing to report for three days following the invitation by the police over the alleged leaked tape.

Hundreds of NDC sympathisers, who were clad in party colours and red bands were spotted at the entrance of the CID headquarters, demanding the immediate release of their national chairman.

Meanwhile the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned Mr Ofosu Ampofo for allegedly unleashing attacks on key personalities in the country in the alleged leaked tape.

However, the NDC urged Ghanaians to disregard an audio circulating in the media, which has been attributed to the party’s national chairman.

The party indicated the tape had been doctored by some devious elements in the NPP government to undermine Mr Ofosu Ampofo.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI