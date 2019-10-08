NDC members storm Suame office over Boahen’s disqualification

Scores of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in the Suame constituency of the Ashanti Region at the weekend stormed the party’s constituency office to demonstrate over the disqualification of Emmanuel Boahen from the parliamentary primaries.

The group made up of delegates, branch and constituency executives questioned the rationale behind their candidate disqualified on grounds of his eligibility after Seeba Mohammed Zeeba, the Constituency Chairman had testified and defended his status in the party.

The group has urged the national executives to call the regional executives to order and ensure they operate with fairness, freely and transparent in their dealings with their candidate.

The group after presenting their petition to Mr Zeeba over the matter warned they would vote ‘skirt and blouse’ if Francis Dodovi is allowed to contest unopposed. -starrfmonline.com