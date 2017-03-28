NDC group cautions against routing for individuals

A group calling itself Action Movement of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned members of the party campaigning for certain individuals as flagbearers ahead of the 2020 elections , to immediately halt their activities.

It said such efforts should rather be channeled into the healing of the party’s wounds from the 2016 election defeat and the re-building of the party to unseat the current government in the next election.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, the spokesperson for the group, Mr. Kodzo Hamenya Keglo, said the group was aware of such activities and those behind them should stop for their own good.

Since the party lost the 2016 elections and with unconfirmed reports that former President Mahama would hang his boots from local politics, there have been subtle campaigns for some individuals to lead the party.

This, according to the movement was premature and not in the interest of the party.

Mr. Keglo said the objective of the group was to get the party to elect a very credible candidate for the 2020 election, who would appoint selfless appointees and rejuvenate the grass root to work for the party again.

“If we want to capture power in 2020 we have to respect party structures, respect party elders, appoint non-arrogant appointees and we must mind our language when making statements to Ghanaians,” he said.

In a statement full of accusations, he blamed former President Mahama, his wife, family and other leading members of the party for the party’s crashing defeat in the 2016 elections.

Key reasons he gave were that some campaign executive members were novices, lacked focus, were corrupt, arrogant, sidelined key personalities while the campaign lacked a key message and strategy.

Asked why the group has not channeled its grievances through the post election committee set up by the party, he said although they were awaiting the report of the committee, it found nothing wrong with coming public.

By Jonathan Donkor