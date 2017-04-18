… NDC group adds voice to early congress

A group calling itself the Action Movement, and claiming affiliation to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has added its voice to others urging the party hierarchy to organise an early congress to elect a presidential candidate for the 2020 general election.

The movement explained the suggestion if implemented would help chart a new course and return the party to its core values and principles.

According to the group, an early congress would further help rebuild the NDC and strategise it to win the presidential poll in 2020.

The spokesperson of the movement, Kodzo Hamenya Kaglo noted at a press briefing in Accra yesterday.

He said members of the group were ready to support the person who would emerge as the NDC presidential candidate to win the 2020 elections.

He however cautioned that anyone who wins the presidential ticket should be prepared to respect and work with the grassroots that form the support base of the party.

Mr. Kaglo said the movement was not against any group that worked for the interest of the NDC in the 2016 elections but “we are against the party abandoning its structures and channeling funds to these organs and leaving the party executives empty as in the 2016 elections”.

He commended the leadership of the minority caucus in Parliament for conferring with the Founder and discussing the best path for the party to take.