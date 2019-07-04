NDC executives visit former President Kufuor to wish him speedy recovery

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has visited former President Agyekum Kufuor to check on him after a successive surgery.



Former president Kufuor, highly respected for his exceptional statesmanship, has not been too well for some time now due to a back pain. This sent him into surgery, and the leadership of the NDC went to his residence to wish him well.



But the gesture was a surprise tonic for a country torn by political fault lines. The entourage, led by the party’s General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, was with the leadership of the Minority in town.



However, Abraham Ossei-Aidooh, former Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in the former President Kufuor-led administration, heaped praises on NDC over the courtesy call they made to the former president and described the gesture as healthy.



“It is like the NDC taking pause and saying: hey you know what, before politics, we are Ghanaians, before all acrimony for power, we have elders, this is what the country is about, we are one big family of relatives.



“It appears we have forgotten all about that, especially in recent years, with vigilantism. The gesture is a mark of maturity from the side of the NDC. I am hoping for the umpteenth time, our supporters who hate one another because of politics will realise there is no feeling of enmity.

“When we rant, shout at one another in parliament and on campaign platforms, it is all for the good of the country. How can we be shouting and ranting about how good the country should be run and also scheming about how to destroy one another, who will benefit from all good intents?



“The maturity the NDC showed towards former President Kufuor should be an eye-opener for all. Indeed in politics, you do not have permanent friends or enemies,” Mr Ossei-Aidooh pointed out. –GNA