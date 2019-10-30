NDC courts Zongo c’nities towards Election 2020 victory

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has initiated moves to court the friendship of Zongo communities in the Volta and Oti Regions to rally behind the party to vote massively to regain power in the 2020 elections.

It has also assured the leadership of the Zongo communities the party’s Election 2020 Manifesto will incorporate zongo communities along the path of growth and development hence the need for the various Zongo Caucus Coordinators to mobilise them for their input in writing the manifesto.

Besides, the NDC has initiated a roadmap including fora and workshops to educate, sensitise and awareness on its campaign trail, activities and constitute Zongo working committees in its dealings.

The party has adopted a regional manifesto alongside the national one which manifesto will be presented to the national manifesto committee for validation.

James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, made these disclosures at a workshop with constituency Zongo Caucus Coordinators in Ho, organised by the Regional Secretariat to educate, sensitise and create awareness on campaign activities.



He appealed to residents of Zongo communities throughout the country to vote massively for the NDC in next year’s general election to regain power and continue and complete the infrastructure development started by former President Mahama.



“The party’s 2020 campaign manifesto will carry zongo communities along the path of growth, development, progress and prosperity, hence the need for the various Zongo Caucus Coordinators to sensitise, educate and mobilise the Zongo communities across the country.



“I urge the Coordinators to work together with their various constituency executive committees to constitute the constituency Zongo caucus working committees to assist and support the regional manifesto committee with programmes and policies that will represent the hope and aspirations of the Zongos,” Mr Gunu stressed. -classfmonline.com