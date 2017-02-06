NDC condemns raid on Kofi Adams

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the raid on the property of its national organsier.

It cautioned that it will resist any such attempt by government to retrieve alleged looting of state property from its members.

The party noted that such alleged retrieves were an attempt by ”the activities of these New Patriotic Party (NPP) hoodlums operating under the name ‘Invisible Forces’ with tacit approval from elements within the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service, have gone on for several weeks without any noticeable effort by government to take action against them”.

The caution was contained in a statement signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia on Saturday.

The NDC General Secretary said the party was however ready to “cooperate” with the law, but would not be cowed.

The government has set up a taskforce to spearhead the retrieval of state properties allegedly in the possession of former government officials.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the party is ready to “cooperate” with the taskforce, but will not be cowed.

“We wish to make it clear that we stand prepared to cooperate with government in any effort to reconcile national assets and the party is ready to “cooperate” with the taskforce, but will not be cowed.

We would however not tolerate any violation of the rights of our members under the guise of retrieving phantom state assets.”

Recently, armed military officials stormed the residence of NDC national organiser, Kofi Adams and seized five vehicles which were later returned and was followed by an apology from the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

Any further attacks on officials and members of the NDC will be fiercely resisted,” Mr. Nketia warned in a statement.

The statement said such illegal acts “can only be an implausible cover-up for the state-sponsored thuggery and violation of the human rights of innocent Ghanaians over the last four weeks”.

“Let it be known to government that the quest to justify the criminal activities of its party hoodlums who have gone about wreaking havoc on innocent citizens, destroying government properties, beating up hardworking civil and public servants and attempting to seize properties of former government officials and leading functionaries of the NDC, can destabilise the peace and stability of our beloved country, Ghana.”

“The indiscriminate seizures of lawfully-acquired private property came to a head when unseen powerful hands at the seat of government, commandeered uniformed personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to team up with the violent Invisible Forces to seize and take away vehicles from the residence of the National Organiser of the NDC, Mr. Kofi Adams.”

The statement said such disturbing features of these raids were that they were soon followed by profuse apologies from the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, with promises and assurance to avert a recurrence, only for the same attacks to be replicated.

“This state of affairs reveals a worrying breakdown of the chain of command of the nation’s security agencies and the running of a vigilante security system parallel to what is duly established by law.

The attempt therefore by the Akufo-Addo-led government to issue a post-facto rationalisation of this disgraceful behaviour through the setting up of a supposed taskforce must be roundly condemned.”

It said if government meant well and was willing to act in good faith, lawful procedure would have been used to secure any state asset deemed to be in the hands of unauthorised persons.