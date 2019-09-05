NCCE organises forum on corruption, accountability
The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) yesterday embarked on a day’s
The exercise forms part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) being undertaken by the NCCE with support from the European Union, aimed at fighting corruption in Ghana, educating citizens on public accountability.
The event was attended by women groups,
She indicated that the exercise would also afford citizen participation in good governance, and urged the public to eschew corruption to enable them to contribute towards national development.
She asked citizens to protect the public purse, and report corrupt officials to mandated institutions to take the necessary action.
BY ALLIA NOSHIE