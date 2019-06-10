NCC election rescheduled

The Election Committee for the Accra Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee (NCC) elections has announced Saturday, June 22, as the new date for its election to be held at the Civil Service Auditorium in Accra.

The elections, originally slated for Saturday, June 15 was rescheduled to accommodate the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko Normalisation Committee Special Cup Tier One semi-final game the following day at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Secretary to the NCC-EC, Mr Hackman Aidoo told the Times Sports the postponement followed a petition by the supporters who wants full concentration on the game with Kotoko which is not certain due to Kotoko’s demands the NC has brushed aside.

“The Election Committee chaired by Kester Ajao with Moheeb Saed, Joel Armah and myself as members read the petition and granted their wish because a Hearts-Kototo game needs all the focus and attention from all aspects.”

The election will see the current 1st Vice Chairman of the NCC, Lawrence Ofosu-Adjare and Elvis Herman Hesse contesting the chairmanship position while Madam Vicentia Kafui Deku and Mohammed Alhassan Musah contest for the second vice chairperson slot with Joe Saliu going unopposed for the 1st Vice Chairman position.

The Public Relations Officer position would be fought for by the incumbent Paa Kofi Sunsum Busunburu and Jones Asante Mfodwo; Peter Maamah and Osumanu Kasim Awal will go unopposed for the General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary positions, with Nana Kwesi Ansong and Henry Harding for the National Organiser position.

Abass Sule and Aikins Addo Agyei will go unopposed for the 1st Deputy National Organiser and 2nd Deputy National Organiser positions with Yussif Ntse Ishmael vying for the 2nd Deputy PRO slot and Madam Gifty Joana Addy for the Financial Secretary position.

Mr Aidoo said the candidates have satisfied the requirements of the EC while a total of 143 chapters out of the 168 registered chapters have been cleared to nominate three delegates to vote on their behalf.

He, however, disclosed that the registered chapters for the Greater Accra Region were yet to be compiled by the Election committee.

He explained that the three delegates submitted to the Election Committee can be changed by their respective chapters before Thursday June 20.

He said delegates will be verified with their voter’s ID, driver’s licence, passport or student ID with a picture.

He said the congress will be preceded by a General Assembly where the outgoing administration would render account of their stewardship as well as deal with other matters.

