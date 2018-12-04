NC to meet women’s club owners, teams’ captains

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) has invited owners and presidents of all Women’s Premier League (WPL) clubs to a consultative meeting on Tuesday, December 11, at the GFA secretariat at 4 pm.

The meeting, according to a release issued by the Deputy General Secretary of the GFA, Mr Alex Asante to all club owners, was to familiarise with the clubs, seek members’ concerns on the current state of women’s football and the way forward in developing the game in the country.

Before that meeting, the NC will also meet team captains and the deputies of all 16 Ghana Premier League teams on Monday, December 10 at the Alisa Hotel at 12 noon.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) will also be in that meeting that seeks players’ concerns and the future of Ghana football.

Meanwhile, a former midfielder of Asante Kotoko, Osei Kofi has expressed confidence in the club’s ability to progress to the league stage of the Confederation of Africa (CAF) second tier competition, the Confederations Cup.

But immediately, the Porcupine Warriors must be focused on eliminating Kariobangi Sharks in the first round of the competition.

The Kenyan club hammered ARTA Solar 6-1 in the first leg of the preliminary fixture last week and is likely to progress to the next stage to meet Kotoko. They also won the Kenya Super Cup against Gor Mahia on Sunday.

“From all indications, Kariobangi Sharks are a very good side but that doesn’t mean they will eliminate Kotoko,” Osei told Goal.

“Previously, clubs like Sharks would fear to even come to Kumasi to face Kotoko but times have changed since our recent performances haven’t been the best. However, I’m optimistic Kotoko will put them at their rightful place.

“Although, there is no club football ongoing in Ghana, I still believe Kotoko have the men to qualify. What they need to do is to intensify their preparations since the high altitude in Kenya can affect them somehow.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER