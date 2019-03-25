NC gets 6 months extension

Football’s world governing body, Federation International of Football Association (FIFA) has announced a six months extension for Ghana’s Normalisation Commitee (NC) to complete it work.

FIFA has also instituted a joint task-force made up of a joint representation from the Government of Ghana (GoG) and FIFA.

The Ghanaian representation includes NC chairperson, Dr.Kofi Amoah; Deputy Attorney General Godfred Dame Yeboah whiles Peter Limarcher, Jean Samuel Leuba and Solomon Mudege represents FIFA on the taskforce.

The announcement was made by NC chair Dr. Kofi Amoah at a press conference on Friday at the GFA headquarters.

Dr. Amoah disclosed that the decision to extend the NCs mandate was taken in Miami on March 15 at a FIFA Executive Council meeting after Gianni Infantino; FIFA President presented the NC’s progress report to the Council.

The NC was inaugurated last October to steer the affairs of the GFA for a six months period after it was hit with a massive corruption expose by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas with their mandate expected to elapse on March 31.

Dr. Amoah stated that the NC delivered monthly reports to FIFA on the progress of work and expressed FIFA’s satisfaction with the extent of work done, thus the extension of the mandate to complete their work.

He revealed that the new mandate will end on September 31, 2019 in which period the NC will be focused on their three core mandate of running the day to day activities of the GFA, review the GFA statutes and hold congress to elect new members of the GFA with its President.

On the formation of the joint FIFA/GoG taskforce, Solomon Mudege, who will serve as secretary to the taskforce indicated that it has been set to establish proper disciplinary, governance and audit mechanisms of the GFA.

He said they are also to ensure that persons culpable in the Anas expose are punished in accordance with Government of Ghana laws and FIFA statues.

He mentioned that the mandate of the taskforce was distinct from that of the NC, adding that, the set-up of the taskforce stemmed from discussions between a delegation from GoG led by Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah and FIFA president Gianni Infantino on August 18, 2018.

Celebrated Ex- Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour was introduced as the new NC member, who replaces Lawyer Dua- Adonteng on the committee.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO