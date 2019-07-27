Navy organises training for 300 spouses of GAF

As part of its 60th anniversary, the Ghana Navy is organising a skills training programme for 300 spouses of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The participants consist of 200 members of the Navy Wives Association (NAWA), 50 members of the Army Wives Association and 50 members of the Air Force Wives Organisation.

The Ghana Navy paid for the cost of the three weeks training estimated at GH¢44,000.00, however participants are expected to pay a registration fee of GH¢20.00 for certificates, some administrative costs and to sustain interest in the training.

The training to be run by a team of seasoned professionals would involve the making of ice cream, soaps, creams and drinks like bisap and sobolo.

Others are preservation, beads making, flower arrangement, food preparation, home management and good parenting.

The training would take place concurrently at two centres in Accra and Tema on week days and at the weekends.

Performing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Transport, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, said the project was aimed at financially empowering participants to support their spouses and to impart the skills they acquire to their children.

He urged them to be committed to the training so that they can make the best out of it.

The Flag Officer commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Commodore James Osei Kontoh, said the programme was to recognise and appreciate the enormous support their spouses gave to ensure peace at home.

He expressed the hope that participants would at the end of the training be well equipped to start their own businesses.

In a related development, Nii Titus Glover presented a cheque for GH¢20,000.00 to Doris Andoh, who was adjudged the 2019 Best Navy Recruit in steeple chase, boxing and physical training.

The Corporate Relations Manager Vodafone Ghana, Ebenezer Amankwah, said his company would assist participants set up Vodafone cash accounts and use the platform for their transactional connections.

President of NAWA, Mrs Victoria Amoama, noted that the training would help augment participants’ income and empower them to better manage their home.

