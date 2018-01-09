Naval Command donates to Teshie Orphanage

The Naval Command of the Ghana Armed Forces has donated assorted food items to the Teshie Orphanage Home in Accra.

The items included four bags of rice, five boxes of soap, two bags of maize, two gallons of cooking oil, four cartons of milk, three cartons of milo and tinned tomato pastes.

The rest were sachets of biscuits, cartons of bottled water, beverages and pastries as well as four bags of second-hand clothes for use by inmates of the Home.

Commodore Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief Staff Officer of the Ghana Navy, who led the delegation to make the presentation yesterday said, the donation was to show love and affection to the inmates during the Christmas and new year period, which was mostly characterised with joy and excitement.

The Navy, he said was concerned about supporting efforts towards alleviating the plight of poor and needy people, adding that his outfit was working to partner charity organisations to bring relief to the many young people with similar plights.

He encouraged other organisations and institutions to come on board in providing support to such Homes in providing the basic needs of deprived children.

Mr Obed Mensah, Manager, Teshie Orphanage Home, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Navy for selecting the Home as the beneficiary of the donation and pledged to utilise the items for the good of the inmates.

Currently, the Home he said was sheltering about 28 children with three of them undertaking apprenticeship programmes at some businesses within the Teshie community.

Mr Mensah asked the public and corporate organisations to come to the aid of the Home in caring for the children.

Caption: Commodore Yakubu (right) presenting the items to the carer of the Home.