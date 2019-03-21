‘Nations League trophy will top World Cup’

ENGLAND captain Harry Kane says winning the Nations League trophy this summer would top their World Cup exploits last year.

After making it to the semi-finals of the World Cup and returning to beat Spain and Croatia to reach this summer’s inaugural Nations League finals, last year will go down as a memorable one for Gareth Southgate’s side.

The squad are back together for the first time in 2019 and face the Czech Republic and Montenegro in a Euro 2020 qualification double-header.

Kane will lead his country into the Nations League finals in June and feels winning the first version of the competition will beat anything achieved in Russia.

“Hopefully. Hopefully, we can win some silverware,” Kane replied when asked if 2019 could top 2018.

“If we win the Nations League, 2019 will top it. I have said before to have a chance to win a trophy in an England shirt is not very often.” – Sportinglife