National Vocational Training Institute to construct CMMTI

An interim management committee chaired by Mr. Eugene Dompey has been inaugurated for the Construction Machinery Mechanic Training Institute (CMMTI) of the National Vocational Training Institute in Accra.

The controller of apprenticeship of the NVTI, Mrs. Juliana Nkrumah, speaking at the ceremony in Accra on Friday urged the members to offer their best for the growth of the institute.

Mrs. Nkrumah said, the board’s policy to set up the committee was to ensure sound management of the institution and therefore charged them to adopt innovative programmes to improve the quality of training towards generating enough revenue for the institute as well as record 100 per cent at all NVTI examinations.

Mrs. Nkrumah charged them to ensure that instructional staff continues to develop their competence through industrial attachment, ensure absolute discipline among staff and trainees, scrutinise all manner of reports and information before they were submitted to the head office.

Mr. Dompey on behalf of colleagues assured of upholding the dignity of the office and also abide by the constitution that established the institute.

He noted that educating the youth of today’s generation demand bright, hardworking individuals thus expressed their readiness to support the school achieve its goals.

The manager of the institute, Mr. Emmanuel Ashie said the structure of the committee was designed to tap into the experience of the committee for the development and growth of the school.

He assured of his maximum corporation to ensure the success of the tenure of the committee.

By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu