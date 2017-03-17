National U-15 finals in Prampram

Western Planets and Tamale Utrecht Academy will face off in the maiden national U-15 final on Saturday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Tamale Utrecht academy emerged victors in the Southern zone while Western won the Southern zone.

The novelty youth league was made up of 16 teams, comprising of 13 regional teams selected from colts clubs in the regions, as well as three academies.

The teams were grouped into two zones; Northern and Southern zones, with each zone having eight teams.

Selected players from this year’s championship will form the nucleus of the next national under 17 team, the Black Starlets.