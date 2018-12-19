National Theatre launches logo competition

The Ghana National Theatre has launched a logo design competition to select the best design that represents the uniqueness of the facility.

The best design would represent the organisation in all officials’ documents and communication tools. The winner would receive GH₵5,000 whiles 2nd to 5th place winners get GH₵1,000 each.

It is opened to Ghanaian youth between the ages of 18-35. The competition commenced on Monday December 17 and expected to end January 2018.

The Executive Director of the theatre, Mrs Amy Appiah-Frimpong announced this at a press conference in Accra on Monday, saying that the new logo forms part of activities to rebrand the facilities.

“As of the rebranding process, management is interested in developing a new logo that represents the body known as the National Theatre and take the focus of the building.

We believe that although the building is in Accra every citizen regardless of the geographic location should have access to the content produced in the building,” she said.

Mrs Appiah-Frimpong said the theatre’s new vision was “to be the beacon of the performing arts for Ghana” stressing that the design must be original, unique, express harmony and unity.

“It is the Theatre’s hope that the competition will connect us with the youth and we encourage all Ghanaian youth to participate in the contest,” she said.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN