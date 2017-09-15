National Identification systems to be launched today

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will today re-launch the National Identification System (NIS) which would lead to the issuance of national identity cards to Ghanaians.

The new card, to be known as Ghana Card which would be the main form of identity to be used for all transactions, is expected to be launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President would be the first to be issued the new “Ghana card” ahead of a mass registration exercises to be rolled in November.

It would await the completion of the national digital address system so as to include the residential address of holders in the data on the card.

The new multi-purpose smartcard card, valid for 10 years, comes with several visible and hidden security features including embed antennas that is set to redefine the country’s identification services.

The project is being undertaken under Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement with Identify Management Systems (MIS), a subsidiary of the Margins ID Group.

At a media forum on Wednesday Prof. Ken Agyemang Attafuah, Acting Executive Secretary of NIA gave the assurance that the project will not suffer the same fate that led to the stalling of a previous one rolled out in 2008.

“The NIA is ready to provide Ghanaians with a modern robust national identification system and a smart ID card that will meet the modern aspirations of the people of Ghana and carry us into the future,” he said.

He cautioned Ghanaians against aiding foreigners to register as this would defeat the overall purpose of the project, and called for cooperation from all Ghanaians to make the project successful.

Prof. Attafuah said the mass registration exercise, expected to be completed within a year, will started in Greater Accra Region with security services, schools and others and then extended to other regions.

He said unlike the previous exercise which took days for cards to be ready, this time the cards will be issued instantly, within a maximum of 10 minutes once all requisite information were provided.

He said the first card will be issued for free but after its 10 year validity period elapses or the card gets missing, the holder would be required to pay for a new one at regional and district offices to be created.

Prof. Attafuah said holders of the cards issued during the previous exercise would have to update their information, adding that the cards would be valid until the holder registers for a new one.

He said the NIA was in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to map up modalities for the registration of Ghanaians around the world.

He said their registration was expected to start six months into the mass registration exercise, stating that unlike Ghanaians living in the country, they will be required to pay for the cards.

The issuance of cards to this category of Ghanaians, he said was in line with the laws of the exercise, adding that it would ensure social inclusion so that all Ghanaians enjoy the full benefit of the identification system.

On importance, he said the cards would facilitate the integration of all public sector or civil operation, law enforcement, business applications and systems and enhance general identification services.

As part of the interaction, the media personnel were taken on a tour of the facilities installed for the project.

By Jonathan Donkor