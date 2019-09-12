Nation needs comprehensive approach in fighting corruption–Opuni-Frimpong

Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, a former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, has stated that the country needs a more comprehensive approach to fighting corruption.

He stressed on the need for successive governments disowning its own in matters of corruption for the citizenry to build trust and have confidence in the fight against corruption and corruption-related issues.

“Our country needs a re-orientation, must give space to ethical efforts in public space, there are questions on whether contractors give value for money in the work they do, there’s examination malpractice in schools, that is all corruption and we need a more comprehensive approach to fighting it.

“I want to see a situation where government functionaries disown their own in matters of corruption, we need a re-orientation, and we must give space to ethical efforts in our public space because the president’s speech on corruption raised more questions than answers.

“I was expecting to hear something different, what is the new approach to fighting corruption?” Rev Opuni-Frimpong quizzed, and was worried much focus was on officials in government, forgetting that corruption is everywhere.

“My worry is that we focus too much attention on those in government, there’s corruption in our schools, elsewhere and I expect a more comprehensive approach to fighting corruption,” he pointed out.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, while addressing the Ghana Bar Association conference in Takoradi in the Western Region on Monday, posited that the opposition had been trying to tag his government and his person with corruption, although there are clear indications of his efforts to deal with the phenomenon.

“I am aware of the orchestrated attempts by my opponents to hang the tag of corruption on the necks of my government and myself despite all the manifest efforts being made to deal with the phenomenon of corruption,” the president stressed. -adomonline.com