Narh-Bita College poised to expand programmes

Narh-Bita College, a private health training institution in Tema, is to offer courses in Dispensing Technology and Theology, as part of its healthcare programmes in the school.

The school is now waiting for the approval of the National Accreditation Board to rollout the programmes.

Dr Edward Narh, President of the College, made this known at the 14th matriculation ceremony held on Saturday at Tema, where 420 fresh students were admitted to study various healthcare programmes.

According to him the school which began operation 14 years ago, now has over 1,500 students offering six programmes.

The programmes are BSC. Nursing, BSC. Medical Laboratory Technology, Post Basic Midwifery, BSC. Physician Assistantship, BSC Registered General Nursing and Health Assistant Clinical.

The President of the College appealed to government to support the private sector financially for them to give out their best to support the growth of the economy.

Dr Narh stressed on the need for the government, corporate bodies and individuals to extend a helping hand to the needy but brilliant students through education and other income generating ventures for them to be independent in the society.

The Registrar of Allied Health Professionals Council, Dr. S.Y. Opoku, while congratulating the institution for developing well trained healthcare practitioners, entreated the students to learn hard and acquire all the knowledge to help them give of their best in the profession.

Lawyer J.K. Neizer, Chairman of the College Council admonished the students to make use of the modern technology and other facilities widely available in the institution and tasked them to make the college proud by giving out their best wherever they go.

“Make a good impression on yourself and the institution you came from by rendering effective and efficient services to patients, wherever you find yourself in the country or outside,” he said.

By Victor A. Buxton