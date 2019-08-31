Nana Tito releases ‘AlomoCeci’

Young highlife dynamo, Evans Obeng Boateng, affectionately called Nana Tito, has released ‘AlomoCeci’ featuring another highlife gem, Bless.

The song was produced by King Dee, whereas the video was shot and directed by DMore.

Nana Tito in the song reiterated the need to find a true love to prevent future disappointments.

Speaking to The Spectator, he said, love comes with emotions and as a result, “it is very important to be circumspect with people you choose as partners.”

He urged music lovers to pay critical attention to the words in the song, for some useful tips to make their relationships stand the test of time.

According to him, he does more of inspiration music, in addition to highlife, adding that his abilities go beyond such genres.

Nana Tito noted that his writing skills, coupled with the message in his songs, made him stand tall among other young artistes.

He had collaborated with Highlife legend, Ofori Amponsah, rapper, Yaa Pono and music diva Nana Yaa, among others.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme