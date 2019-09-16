NAGRAT calls off strike

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called off its strike.

In a press statement issued and signed in Accra on Friday, NAGRAT expressed gratitude to government and the National Labour Commission for addressing the challenges that necessitated the industrial action.

“We applaud all our teachers for their steadfastness in standing for what is right,” it said.

NAGRAT on September 5 declared a strike action over what it described as untold pressure and hardship brought on to teachers by the newly introduced Human Resource Management Information System. (HRMIS).

According to the president of NAGRAT, Mr Angel Carbonu, the HRMIS acquired by the Public Services Commission (PSC), had created a lot of setbacks for teachers, adding that outstanding salary arrears, delays in promotion, additional responsibility allowance, delays in receiving promotion letters and the inability to seek transfer were some of the issues affecting teachers across the country.

He said the system procured by the PSC was incompatible with the scheme of services of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

“We have complained about the system to no avail. Now teachers have also begun working long hours,” Mr Carbonu lamented.

He further stated that it was very necessary for teachers be treated better and with more respect as they work assiduously in the interest of the nation.

BY TIMES REPORTER