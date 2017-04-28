Na-Adjrago, Cudjoe in McDan Open semis

Ghana’s number one seed, Wisdom Na-Adjrago booked a semi final berth in the ongoing McDan Open tennis championship at the Accra Sports Stadium after edging out Bernard Armah Ashitey in a thrilling quarter final game yesterday.

It was the third time in a row the former finalist of the West Africa sub-regional championship has qualified for this stage of the competition that is attracted the finest players in the region.

Na-Adjrago defeated Ashitey in three thrilling sets which he won 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3.

He dominated a first set which he took a commanding 3-1 lead before breaking his opponent to extend the lead before Ashitey staged a late rally to end the set 6-3.

Ashitey continued with his revival in the second set and stunned Na-Adjrago with his impressive display that stretched the match to a third set but failed to sustain the momentum, losing to the more experienced Na-Adjrago.

Beninois contender, Felix Hounkpevi also gained qualification to the semis after a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory over Joel Kandangah from Togo in two straight sets.

In the women’s category where defending champion, Sarah Adegoke from Nigeria has given a strong indication of winning, Ghana’s former top seed, Emma Cudjoe look set to restore some pride for the Ghanaians.

Cudjoe breezed into the semi final stage yesterday after beating Antoinette Cruickshank in two straight sets.

Cruickshank has played second fiddle to Cudjoe from their Winneba Academy days and many years down the line, Cudjoe showed glimpses of what made her a tough opponent in the past, dictated the pace to win 7-5 and 6-2.

Adegoke also put up a dominant display against an opponent from Cote d’Ivoire, Kouadio Amandine who she dismissed 6-2,6-0 in two straight sets.

Nigeria’s Angela MacLeod ended Ghana’s Cindy Aidoo’s campaign with an authoritative 6-2, 6-1 win.

