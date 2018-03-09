MY WIFE DOES NOT WORK!!!

We salute our women for the untiring role as the world celebrated them yesterday on the occasion of International Women’s Day. We salute them as they balance their reproductive roles with their careers. In honour of all women, we reproduce a conversation between a husband (H) and a Psychologist (P) which originated from the British Red Printing shop, used as humour in the discussions of male and female stereotyping.

P: What do you do for a living Mr. Bandy?

H: I work as an Accountant in a Bank.

P: Your Wife? H: She doesn’t work, She‘s only a housewife.

P: Who makes breakfast for your family in the morning?

H: My Wife, because she doesn’t work.

P: At what time does your wife wake up for making breakfast?

H: She wakes up at around 5am because she cleans the house first before making breakfast.

P: How do your kids go to school?

H: My wife takes them to school, because she doesn’t work.

P: After taking your kids to school, what does she do?

H: She goes to the market, then goes back home cooking and laundry. You know she doesn’t work. P: In the evening, after you go back for office, what do you do? H: Takes a rest because I’m tired due to all day’s work.

P: What does your wife do then? H: She prepares meals, serving our kids, preparing meals for me and cleaning the dishes, cleaning the house then taking kids bed.

The Ghanaian Times does not begrudge our women; the world has cause to celebrate them. This conversation has vividly highlighted the numerous work women do that go unpaid. Women should have been the richest in society but for the fact that society is unfair in not quantifying their roles in monetary terms, poverty is their lot! Women are blessed by the creator who has endowed them with the capabilities of multi-tasking. A woman can do so many pieces of work at the same time.

Indeed, psychologists have provided empirical evidence to show that women can multitask more effectively than men.

Evidence abound in social research literature that woman are honest in handling resources. Women are capable of turning around the fortunes of the family given the resources.

This certainly provides the circumstantial evidence to increase resourcesallocation and credit to women to engage income generation activities, to create wealth for a prosperous nation.

Unfortunately, certain socio-cultural barriers are inhibiting women. We believe women deserve their rightful position by breaking these barriers to enable them to fully contribute to national development, for the benefits of the society.

Aside, from the socio-cultural and religious barriers, we believe that the time is rife for the passage of the Affirmative Bill. We believe it will help push the women manifesto or the women agenda forward, for the good of the country.

Numerous events took place across the country to celebrate women and we add our voice to the concerns of women raised at these fora and urge policy makers to walk the talk in addressing these concerns.

We also urge women to purge themselves of the perception that “women are their own enemies.” We salute you, we congratulate you on your hard work; do not rest on your oars!!

We say ayeeko to all women!