My administration left behind a stable economy — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the previous administration under his watch, left behind a stable economy.

His assertions are in sharp contrast to claims by the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that, the Mahama-led administration left behind an unstable economy.

President Akufo-Addo recently stated that unlike former President John Agyekum Kufour who left the country with a lot more resources which empowered his successor John Atta Mills to embark on many developmental projects for the country, same cannot be said of the John Mahama-led government as his [Akufo-Addo]-led administration did not inherit a stable economy.

President Akufo-Addo, as far back as his first State of the Nation address, lamented that his administration did not inherit a stable economy from the erstwhile Mahama-led government, which missed all the targets set for the country under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme due to fiscal indiscipline in the management of public funds.

However, former President Mahama, who posted on his Facebook page in remembering the 2016 elections said ‘’as we have demonstrated in the period following the elections and a year after the polls, we are a party that believes and has demonstrably exhibited our strong commitment to strengthening our country’s democratic credentials and building a peaceful and stable economy.

He also used the opportunity to commend party executives, sympathisers and noted although it was their desire to win, they could not.

“One year on after the December 7, 2016 elections, I salute all our executives, supporters and sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who worked tirelessly during the polls to achieve success for the party.

“While the outcome was not what we desired, let us thank the Almighty God for his bountiful blessings as we are enjoined to do in all circumstances.

“Let’s continue to use the opportunity we are presented with, to work hard and diligently towards the reorganisation of our party as we prepare for the next elections in 2020.

“I am convinced beyond any doubt, that our party, the NDC, remains the most citizen-friendly and development-oriented political party in Ghana and we must continue to work in the interest of the Ghanaians,” former President Mahama stressed. –rainbowradioonline.com