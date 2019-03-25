Multimedia sues IGP, AG over alleged assault of Latif Iddrisu

Multimedia Group Limited has sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney General for GH¢10 million in compensatory damages for alleged assault of its staff, Latif Iddrisu by policemen on March 27, 2018.

Mr Iddrisu, the first plaintiff, a broadcast journalist, was assaulted by policemen while covering news of the arrest of former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress at the Police Headquarters.

Multimedia Group Limited, the second plaintiff said that Mr Iddrisu was assaulted in the line of duty on the day of the incident.

The plaintiffs said that the said occasion or event concerned investigations over serious crimes including the felony of treason, which provoked public interest and saw a section of citizens massing up at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters.

In their statement of claim signed by Counsel Samson Lardi Anyenini, the first plaintiff avers that while at the entrance to the premises exercising his profession and constitutional duties/rights, officers of first defendant unlawfully and without provocation assaulted and battered him.

It is the case of plaintiffs that the Inspector General of Police having failed to pursue settlement and compensation it proposed at the National Media Commission (NMC) is not minded to take any steps to assure plaintiffs of justice unless compelled by the court.

Plaintiff contended that they have suffered various economic and other losses as a direct result of the said assault and battery of first plaintiff by officers of the first defendant.

Having suffered injuries as a result of the assault on the first plaintiff, plaintiffs stated that Mr Iddrisu received medical attention including at the Trust and Korle-Bu Teaching hospitals where various tests and examinations including CT Scans, X-Rays and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) evaluations were carried out by professional physicians, ENT Specialist, Physician Specialist and Neurologist.

The facts are that, Mr Iddrisu was angrily shouted “to get off” for asking a harmless question to assist him make an accurate report of the event.

Plaintiff said that he was embarrassed and put in fear of harm by the threatening conduct of the police officer who was standing by a police crowd control vehicle which plaintiff enquired to know the specific name for same.

The said officer, whose identity is yet to be known violently held Mr Iddrisu by his shirt, pulled and slapped him in the face.

The plaintiff fell on the ground while other policemen subjected him to severe beatings.

The policemen allegedly used the butt of a gun to hit Mr Iddrisu several times in the head.

Mr Iddrisu was badly injured and begun to vomit blood.

The Multimedia Group Limited is therefore seeking an order for special damages in the sum of GH¢10 million, an order for exemplary and aggravated damages, an order for general damages and costs including legal fees.

The plaintiffs also asked for a declaration that officers of the Ghana Police Service of which the IGP is the head and has operational control, committed the torts of assault and battery on Mr Iddrisu in the normal course of their work on March 27, 2018.

They are also asking the court to declare that the Ghana Police Service of which the IGP is head and has operational control committed the tort of false imprisonment against Mr Iddrisu in the course of their work.

The plaintiffs wanted a declaration that defendants are vicariously liable for the acts of officers of the Ghana Police Service.

The plaintiffs urged the court to make an order for compensatory damages in the sum of GH¢10,200.49.



BY MALIK SULLEMANA