MultiChoice launches reward packages for customers

MultiChoice, has introduced two new incentive programmes to express appreciation to DSTV and GOtv customers.

Dubbed DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW, the customer-focused programmes, according to the company were aimed at recognising and rewarding subscribers for their commitment to the brands.

Under the promotion, customers who remained continuously connected to DStv and GOtv nonstop for three months or more would receive two brand new entertainment channels and four additional channels on DStv, featuring the hottest telenovelas, movies and great local and international content for the whole family to enjoy at no extra cost.

The channels are Zee Bollymovies, a movie channel which offers a mix of classic and contemporary movies, Viasat Life, an entertainment channel with inspiring stories of ordinary people have made it in life, Nian TV, a telenovela channel featuring African and Brazillian novelas of romance, passion and suspense and Trigger, a male-skewed entertainment channel infused with a dash of macho.

In addition, the loyal customers of the company would receive GHȻ 7.00 free airtime every month.

The General Manager of MultiChoice Ghana, Cecil Sunkwa Mills speaking at the launch in Accra on Tuesday, said his outfit was committed to coming out with exciting packages to reward loyal customers of the company.

“We are delighted to launch DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW to say thank you to our valued customers. Our business is committed to putting customers at the heart of the business and one of the ways is to show our appreciation for their loyalty and unwavering support offering them more value,” he said.

Mr. Mills added, “We remain committed to exploring various ways to improve our value-added benefits and create platforms we can show gratitude for our customers for being part of our family.”

“When putting together these programmes, we analysed the best global rewards programmes practice as well as what our customers love about the DStv and GOtv brands. The rewards offered had to provide greater value to our loyal customers beyond what they would normally get while also providing added motivation to stay loyal to our customers,” he said.

The General Manager of MultiChoice Ghana said his outfit was confident that the rewards it had lined up for DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW would not only enhance customers’ television viewing experience but also solidify their connection to MultiChoice platforms.

By Kingsley Asare