Mukarama, Addo shortlisted for 2018 CAF Women’s Player awards …Partey misses out on males’ award

Ghana duo of Mukarama Abdulai and Elizabeth Addo are both in the running for the 2018 CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) announced a revised 11-man shortlist yesterday which also saw the Black Queens winger, Portia Boakye, being excluded.

Abdulai emerged top scorer at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and also won bronze ball after the tournament.

The youngster scored 12 goals in four games during the qualifiers for Ghana.

Addo, the skipper of the Black Queens had a formidable campaign with Seattle Reign FC and was a delight to watch during the 2018 Women’s AFCON in Ghana last month.

She was named in the tournament’s best XI.

South Africa’s Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana who plays for Houston Dash in the United States is highly tipped to be crowned Queen of African Football.

The full list includes Abdulai Mukarama (Ghana & Northern Ladies), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian, Bassira Toure (Mali & AS Mande) and Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash).

The rest are Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Seattle Reign), Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow), Janine Van Wyk (South Africa & Houston Dash), Onome Ebi (Nigeria & Hekan Huisanhang), Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon & Aland United) and Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning).

In a related development, Black Stars and Atletic Madrid’s star, Thomas Teye Partey, failed to make the 10-man of shortlisted players for the 2018 African Player of the Year award.

He was initially named in the 34-man list by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), last month.

Egyptian and Liverpool forward, Mohammed Salah, who currently holds the accolade, has also been named together with national team mate, Walid Soliman.

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane also made the 10-man list, while Algeria’s winger Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also made the cut.

The winner for the African Player of the Year award and Women’s Player of the Year would be decided by the CAF technical and development committee, media exerts, coaches and captains of the 54 member association.

The awards gala would be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.