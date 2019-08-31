Mudi celebrates 10 years in Ghana

PWith a career spanning over 20 years in Africa, the iconic Nigerian designer, Clement Mudiaga Enajemo (Mudi), is no doubt, a force to reckon with.

He still remains one of the unique brands on the African continent, and due to the uniqueness in his designs; many Ghanaian celebrities including Kiki Banson, Kwame Kyei Darkwa and others are clothed by him.

He has been able to carve a niche for himself in the industry through sheer hard work, diligence and consistency. He has since become a household name in Nigeria, Ghana and other countries.

Mudi’s authentic men’s line would be found in chains of stores in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and other parts of the world.

He is currently celebrating 10 years of bringing the lines to Ghana.

As part of the celebrations, he would be showcasing at this year’s RhythmzOn Da Runway fashion event by KOD’s Nineteen57 today at the iconic Osu Castle.

Mudi got inspiration from what he does every day, in addition to listening to pure African music. He adds that being a fashion designer is about a gift of passion and creativity, coupled with good training.

Mudi Africa had been in Ghana since August, 2009, and according to the brains behind the brand, it had done so well, based on feedback from clients and friends.