MTN to commit more resources to fight cyber crime – Mrs Darko

TELECOMMUNICATIONS giants, MTN have re-affirmed their stance to commit more resources to the fight against internet bullying and various forms of cyber crime.

Pursuant to that, the company will sustain the cyber training programmes it initiated recently for selected police officers and staff of the Judicial Service, and also extend the programme to various stakeholder institutions as well, said Mrs Charity Darko, MTN Corporate Services Advisor, Northern Sector Corporate Service Division.

“Cyber crime is getting more sophisticated all the time and for that matter we must constantly upgrade our knowledge and skills on the cyber field to deal with them promptly and effectively”, she told the delegates at the just-ended Highway Africa Conference in Makhanda, South Africa last Friday.

Mrs Darko was making a contribution to ‘Social Media: Bullying, Harassment and Silencing of Voices. What is to be done?’ to the conference.

She pointed out that cyber fraudsters were always adopting new scams on the internet and cellular phones, for which reason it was only proper for an internet icon like MTN to spearhead the campaign against cyber crime.

“If our judges, for instance, have an in-depth knowledge in cyber activities then the sentences they pass on cyber criminals will definitely be resolute”, she maintained.

Other topics treated at Highway Africa Conference which was supported by Absa and other groups included: Online Safety –Supporting Digital Media Innovation in Africa, Rethinking Journalism, and Online Safety – Emerging Policy Issues with Film and Publications, and Rethinking Journalism Education and Training, among others.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, MAKHANDA