MTN receives platinum award from Ghana Revenue Authority

MTN Ghana has been presented with a Platinum award by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for the company’s commitment towards tax payment in Ghana.



The Platinum award by GRA is the highest award under the large tax payer category. The award symbolises tax payers’ compliance level with all tax laws in Ghana and the highest contributor to tax revenue in the large tax payer category. MTN Ghana was the only recipient of the Platinum award.



MTN Ghana has consistently contributed an average of 3% of the total tax in Ghana over the last 5 years.



In a citation presented to MTN Ghana by GRA, it stated amongst other things:



“In 2018, your contribution to tax revenue was very impressive across all tax types. You filed your returns and paid taxes on due dates. For showing a consistent compliant attitude, GRA has awarded Scancom, operators of MTN the best Taxpayer over the years.”



“For this reason, the Ghana Revenue Authority awards you, Scancom Limited, operators of the MTN brand this special award, the Platinum category for 2018 for being outstanding in fulfilling your tax obligations for the large tax payer office,” it said.



The GRA award is organised to recognise and compliment taxpayers as well as business owners who fulfilled their tax obligation under the year in review.





Receiving the award, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr Samuel Koranteng said, “This award is a testament of our commitment to being a good corporate citizen on all fronts“. Without doubt, this will go a long way to reinforce the confidence Ghanaians placed in the business when they took the opportunity to own a part of the business in 2018”.



Commenting on the awards, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh said, “We are happy to receive this recognition from GRA. It is humbling. This is the highest in the large tax payer’s category and attests to MTN Ghana’s contribution to national development and shows our dedication to being compliant in every aspect of our operations“.



He said, “We will continue to support government’s efforts at developing this country, whilst we continue to roll out innovative solutions that make our customer’s life a whole lot brighter”.



MTN Ghana has over the years received the best taxpayer award from the Ghana Revenue Authority. In 2018, MTN Ghana received the Commissioner General’s Special Award for 2017. MTN Ghana has consistently been among the largest tax payers in Ghana over the last 10 years.



In 2018, MTN Ghana was also adjudged the number one company of the year 2017 at the 17th Ghana Club 100 awards organised by Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

By Times Reporter