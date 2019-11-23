MTN, MICFRIM launch affordable smart phones

PMTN Ghana as part of its efforts to deepen smart phone penetration in the country has launched two new smart phone brands onto the Ghanaian market.

The new phones, IPRO Amber 5S which is a third generation phone and IPRO Amber 5S Pro, a fourth generation phone were launched in partnership with MICFRIM Company Limited and Stanbic Bank.

Speaking at the launch, Senior Manager Commercial Planning of MTN, Guido Sopiimeh said the introduction of the affordable smart phones onto the market was to provide opportunity for every Ghanaian to own a smart phone.

According to him, in spite of the progress so far made at improving smart phone penetration in the country, there was still more to be done to help every telecommunication consumer in the country to own a smart phone.

According to him, it was not only rich people who could own a smart phone, but every telecommunication consumer and MTN Ghana was leading the way for every Ghanaian to buy a smart phone.

“As leaders within the industry, we understand the importance of providing affordable smart phones to our customers and we have been doing our best to partner original equipment manufacturing companies to deepen smart phone penetration in the country and on the network of MTN Ghana,” he said.

Mr Sopiimeh said, aside the high specifications on the phones which operate on the android system, such as fast face unlock, dual SIM and front camera, MTN Ghana was providing free 800 mega bytes of data for customers who purchased the IPRO Amber 5S and free one hour Youtube streaming every day for six months.

Patrons of the IPRO Amber 5S Pro would enjoy free one gigabyte of data every month for six months and free one hour Youtube streaming for six months.

The Chief Executive Officer of MICFRIM Company Limited, Michael Frimpong said his outfit supported by Stanbic Ghana in partnership with MTN Ghana introduced the first ever smart feature phone onto the Ghanaian market.

“Just seven months since that day, we are all gathered here to introduce to you the IPRO Amber 5S (3G) and IPRO Amber 5S Pro (4G), handy and even more affordable phone,” he said.

The Executive Director of Stanbic Bank, Nana Benneh Dwomoh said his outfit was proud to be associated with MTN Ghana and MICFRIM Company Limited.

He said the partnership for the launch of the new phones showed strong commitment of the partners to promote local companies.

By Kingsley Asare