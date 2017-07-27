MTN Ghana Foundation launches project for females in ICT

MTN Ghana Foundation has launched a technology camp project for females in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Dubbed, “MTN Girl Code: Tech Camp for Ladies Going Places”, the project aims at training and encouraging young women to participate in coding and computer programming.

To be held in Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi and Tamale, the project was designed in partnership with Women in Technology Africa, a non governmental organisation (NGO) concerned with supporting women in Tech across Africa.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Mrs Cynthia Lumor, Corporate Service Executive, MTN Ghana, said across the globe, ICT was responsible for a plethora of jobs in the formal and informal sectors as well as providing economic opportunities to rural and urban populations.

This, she noted underlined the company’s strategy to use Apps development and ICT as a tool to help eradicate poverty, create wealth and enhance the development of the country.

Mrs Lumor said the Apps camp would provide training in mobile apps development, Internet of Things (IoT) project development and Animated Video Creation to young females between the ages of 18 to 30 years.

The best projects designed and developed from the three programme areas would be selected for entry into the MTN Apps Challenge competition, she added.

She was confident the project would strengthen the skills of existing and aspiring female developers, engineers and animation designers and increase female participation in the MTN Apps Challenge competition from less than three per cent to an appreciable percentage in the next three years.

“It is our hope that by training more women in the sector, the benefits of apps development and ICT as a whole will be extended to the larger society and ultimately improve the livelihood of people in communities across the country,” she stated.

Madam Ethel Cofie, Director, EDEL Technology Consulting and Founder, Women in Tech Africa, said coding and app development offers an opportunity to find solutions to community problems.

The camp, she said begins in Accra from July 31 to August 4, August 7 to 11 in Cape Coast, August 13 to 17 in Kumasi and August 21 to 25 in Tamale.

She explained that it would empower women through training in business principles to explore opportunities in the software engineering space and create employment.

By Claude Nyarko Adams and Douglas Ackah-Badu