MTN donates towards Apor festival

Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana has urged traditional leaders to be steadfast in upholding Ghana’s cultural heritage in order to preserve the national identity of the people.

Mr Osei Akoto, Northern Sector Commercial Manager of MTN made the call during a donation to the Techiman Traditional Council towards the 2019 Apor festival yesterday in the Bono Region.

The donation included a cheque for GH¢5000.00, airtime worth GH¢500.00 and assorted drinks hamper.

Mr Akoto expressed the willingness of MTN to support festival celebrations in the country as a way of showcasing rich culture as well as promotion of domestic tourism.

“MTN acknowledges our traditional leaders as key development partners contributing not only to the growth of our businesses but the nation at large,” he said.

Touching on other issues the commercial manager said MTN had invested in 142 major projects nationwide in the area of health, education and economic empowerment.

The Gyaasehene of the Techiman traditional council, Nana Korsah Kore Topia II who received the donation on behalf of the Council appealed to MTN to extend some of its infrastructure projects in terms of educational and health infrastructure to the Techiman area to better the lives of the people.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, TECHIMAN

