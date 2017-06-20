MTN Classic Golf tourney June 24

The MTN Classic Golf tournament has been scheduled for Saturday, June 24 at the Tema Country Golf Club.

It will be another opportunity for the sponsoring company, MTN Ghana, to engage its high value clients as well as prospective clients in the business community.

According to the organizers, 80 golfers will compete for trophies and prizes in the various categories announced.

This will be the seventh edition of the tournament MTN is sponsoring and expected to assemble high profile golfers from several parts of the country.

Mr. Sam Addo, MTN Business executive said winners will take home trophies and a range of 4G devices.

He said MTN was committed to the event which he thinks offers more golfers a platform to exhibit their skills.