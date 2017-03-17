MTN 2017 Invitational tourney tees-off tomorrow

The first edition of the 2017 MTN Invitational Golf Tournament is set to tee-off at the Takoradi Sports Club tomorrow.

The competition is expected to attract about 80 golfers, mainly from the Western and Central regions, as well as others across the country.

According to the organisers, the tournament would be played in a short gun format and a stable ford play with golfers competing in various prize categories.

The headline sponsors, has given participants an assurance of a memorable experience, during this highly prestigious tournament and would be looking forward to hosting all their special guests.

The MTN Invitational tournament is undoubtedly one of the premier golf tournaments in Ghana which draws participation from the die-hard golf masters and also budding golfers.

The tourney began in 2009, and MTN has been sponsoring the quarterly invitational golf tournaments in a bid to engage their corporate clients in an informal setting and get a better understanding of their telecommunications needs and preferences.-GNA