MPs, MMDCEs asked to cooperate

Members of Parliament (MPs) and metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) have been asked to team up irrespective of their different political affiliations so as to accelerate the development of their communities.

MPs and MMDCEs from the same political parties and are not moving on cordially to put their political differences aside and plan for the growth and development of their communities because political opponents are not enemies as perceived by some politicians and Ghanaians.

Rather, politicians are servants of the people who represented growth and development and that is what they must demonstrate before, during and after the 2020 elections and upon MMDCEs and MPs in opposition to forge ahead in unity without recourse to insults, attacks, bickering, mudslinging, antagonism and backbiting.

Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive for Ellembelle in the Western Region, was delivering a speech during the commissioning of a six-unit classroom block constructed by Armah-Kofi Buah, the MP for Ellembelle, his share of the MPs Common Fund and a water and sanitation facility for the Ankobra Catholic Primary School.

He indicated that he would continue to team up with Mr Buah irrespective of their different party affiliations and tasked all MMDCEs whose MPs are in opposition to embrace the novelty to change the face of Ghanaian politics, which had oftentimes been branded as “dirty”.

“The two of us will continue to engage in clean campaigns devoid of personal attacks, insults, bickering, backbiting, mudslinging, attacks and antagonism during the electioneering to give peace, unity and security a chance in the area.

“I will entreat all MMDCEs and MPs who are from the same political party and are not moving on cordially to take a cue from Ellembelle by putting their political differences aside and plan for the growth and development of their communities,” Mr Bonzoh assured.

Mr Buah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mr Bonzah for the level of cooperation between the two of them stressing that it was a springboard for growth and development.

Nana Akpor, the chief of Asanda, who co-chaired the function, cautioned that partisan politics was a setback to growth, development and national cohesion and tasked all political actors from the political dispensation to put politics aside after elections and rally behind national leaders to spearhead growth and development. -GNA