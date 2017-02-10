MP’s mark first year of murder of J.B Danquah Adu …call for fresh investigations

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Mrs. Gifty Twum Ampofo, has called for fresh inquiries into circumstances surrounding the death of her predecessor, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu.

Making a statement in Parliament yesterday, Mrs. Ampofo said much has not been done in uncovering the circumstances under which the former MP was killed.

Dressed in a black and red attire to mark a year since the demise of the late law maker, Mrs. Ampofo stated that perpetrators of such heinous crime needed to be brought to book.

Exactly a year yesterday, J. B. Danquah Adu was killed at his East Legon residence late at night, throwing Parliament into a state of mourning.

Though two people linked to the murder, are standing trial in court, the Abuakwa North MP said urgency has not been attached to the work of the investigators to establish why and who were behind the cold blooded murder of her former representative.

She said the family; constituents of the late MP were interested in knowing the murderers of the late J. B. Danquah Adu and must not be disappointed.

She said establishing the reasons behind the murder of the MP and who are actually behind will bring finality to the questions the family and constituents have been asking over the last twelve months.

Mrs. Ampofo said beyond opening fresh enquiries into the death of the late law maker, leadership of Parliament must ensure that security of MPs were taken seriously to avert any such development in the future.

Commenting on the statement, the MPs extended their condolences to the family of the late MP, his constituents and the NPP family as a whole on the loss of the former MP.

Mr. Alex Kofi Agyekum, MP for Mpohor for instance, said legislators were still at risk one year on and wondered how long MPs would be without security when their colleagues in the Executive and Judicial arms of government enjoyed such privileges.

Ho West MP, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, on his part underscored the need to put to rest the question of who killed their departed colleague and find a solution to the security threats legislators were exposed to.

Ms. Freda Prempeh, Tano North representative said the judiciary must expedite action on the murder case and impose the necessary judicial sanctions on perpetrators to deter others.

For the Banda law maker, Ibrahim Ahmed, the death of J. B. Danquah Adu had created the awareness on the need to give MPs security and that the House must expedite action to forestall any such recurrence.

In his remark, the Interior Minister and MP for Nandom, Mr. Ambrose Dery said he would liaise with the Police to furnish the House with the progress report of the investigation and the parameters of security the police can give to MPs.

Government, he said, remained committed to the security of the citizenry and MPs in general and will not renege on that commitment.

The Speaker of the House, Prof. Mike Oquaye in his ruling referred to the Privileges Committee of the House on security arrangements for MPs and gave it two weeks to make its report available.

He said the work of MPs, as protectors of the public purse, were not in the interest of some people hence the need to protect them from people with parochial interest.

By Julius Yao Petetsi