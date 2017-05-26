MP gives mathematical sets to JHS students

Two thousand five-hundred mathematical sets have been presented to the Ablekuma Central Sub-Metro Education Unit for distribution to final year pupils writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Presenting the items, the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Ebenezer Nartey said the educational materials including pens, erasers and pencils would improve the academic performance of the pupils.

He said lack of such basic materials, often resulted in the cancellation of examination papers because pupils who asked their colleagues for pencils and erasers were considered to engage in examination malpractices.

Mr Nartey advised the candidates to desist from engaging in examination malpractices and asked supervisors to ensure adequate supply of the items.

He said the government’s free senior high school (SHS) programme would commence in September, adding that students who passed their examination would benefit from the programme.

The Circuit Supervisor for Lartebiokorshie, Mr Martin Apima who received the items thanked the minister for the gesture and promised that the items would be distributed to the schools.

By Agnes Opoku Sarpong