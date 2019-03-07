MP donates ambulance to Sene West Hospital

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sene West, Twumasi Ampofo, has donated ambulance to the Sene West District Hospital to facilitate health care delivery in the area.

The donation of the ultra modern ambulance is in fulfilment of a promise he made to the health facility to equip it with ancillary equipments to enhance care delivery in the area.

The fully furnished Hyundai brand ambulance is funded by the MP’s Health Common Fund.

At a ceremony to present the ambulance to the hospital on Monday at Kwame Danso, the district capital, Mr Ampofo said the importance of an ambulance to effective health care delivery was critical.

Underscoring the importance of ambulance to swift health care, Mr Ampofo said it would help to cut down the deaths recorded in emergency cases which may be coming from outskirts of the district capital.

According to the MP, the presentation of the ambulance is one of the measures he had lined up to improve health care delivery in the district.

Other areas of interest for him include education, water provision and improving on the road networks in the constituency.

He was hopeful the ambulance would be put to good use for the benefit of the people urging the district hospital administration to take good care of the ambulance.

The District Health Director, Mr Ramseyer Ahmed was grateful to the lawmaker for fulfilling the promise he made upon winning his parliamentary seat in the 2016 elections.

“The ambulance had come at a critical moment and has come to help with health delivery,” he said explaining that the only ambulance in the hospital had broken down more than five years ago leaving families of patients with no option than to transport their sick relatives in taxes.

Transporting the sick by such unorthodox means, Mr Ahmed said aggravated the situation of patients sometimes leading to deaths.

Health Service Administrator for the district, Richard Kwadzodey highlighting the importance of the ambulance said some victims of the Kintampo Metro Mass accident could have survived if there was an ambulance at the facility.

“If the hospital had ambulances on that day, many people would have survived that accident,” he said.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI