MoYS to introduce Yoga in schools

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) would soon introduce Yoga exercise as part of Physical Education (PE) in first and second cycle schools, Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports has said.

He said Yoga which has no relation was an exercise which stimulates all parts of the body for physical well-being.

The minister said when he joined many adherents of Yoga exercise at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday to participant in Yoga training.

The event marked the 3rd International Day of Yoga since the United Nationals General Assembly (UNGA) approved by resolution to celebrate June 21, as International Day of Yoga.

The resolution co-sponsored by 177 countries and was approved by consensus acknowledged that Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Mr Asiamah said the ministry was therefore enthused to partner the Indian community through it High Commission to promote Yoga as a means of promoting greater health benefits for the public.

He said there was the need to provide the platform which would create wider dissemination of information about the benefit of practicing Yoga for health to maximise its impact on Ghanaian population especially the youth.

Mr Asiamah stressed that Yoga has nothing to do with any religion therefore its practice could not hinder ones faith, except to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Mr Birender Singh Yadav, Indian High Commissioner to Ghana expressed his gratitude to the minister and his entourage for their participation to boost the morale of participants.

He said it would be a great joy to collaborate with the ministry to take Yoga to the schoolS in order for Ghanaians especially, the youth to benefit from its immense attributes.

Mr Yadav said Yoga was an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition which embodies the unity of mind and body; and a holistic approach to health and well-being.

He said it is an essential discipline which was based on an extremely subtle science which focused on bringing harmony between mind and body.

By Lawrence Markwei